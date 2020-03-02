AFC Champions League Fixtures
Mar 2 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, March 2 fixtures (GMT) Al Duhail v Sharjah (1515)-postponed Persepolis v Al Taawon (1530)-postponed Al Wahda v Esteghlal (1615)-postponed Al Ahli v Al Shorta (1715)-postponed Tuesday, March 3 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Nassr -postponed Seoul v Chiangrai United (1030)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Suwon Bluewings (1245) Shabab Al Ahli v Shahr Khodrou (1335)-postponed Al Ain v Al Sadd (1505)-postponed Al Hilal v Pakhtakor (1645)-postponed Wednesday, March 4 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Jeonbuk Motors (0830)