AFC Champions League Fixtures
Mar 30 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, April 6 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Shabab Al Ahli (1230)-postponed Pakhtakor v Al Hilal (1300)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Ain (1600)-postponed Al Nassr v Sepahan (1700)-postponed
