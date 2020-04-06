AFC Champions League Fixtures
Apr 6 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, April 6 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Shabab Al Ahli (1230)-postponed Pakhtakor v Al Hilal (1300)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Ain (1600)-postponed Al Nassr v Sepahan (1700)-postponed Tuesday, April 7 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan
Apr 6 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, April 6 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Shabab Al Ahli (1230)-postponed Pakhtakor v Al Hilal (1300)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Ain (1600)-postponed Al Nassr v Sepahan (1700)-postponed Tuesday, April 7 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Perth Glory -postponed Jeonbuk Motors v Sydney (1000)-postponed Vissel Kobe v Guangzhou Evergrande (1000)-postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Tokyo (1200)-postponed Al Shorta v Al Ahli (1400)-postponed Sharjah v Al Duhail (1525)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Wahda (1545)-postponed Al Taawon v Persepolis (1550)-postponed Wednesday, April 8 fixtures (GMT) Melbourne Victory v Beijing Guoan (0935)-postponed Yokohama F. Marinos v Shanghai SIPG (1030)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1030)-postponed Chiangrai United v Seoul (1230)-postponed