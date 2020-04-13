AFC Champions League Fixtures

AFC Champions League Fixtures
By Reuters

38 minutes agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Apr 13 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, April 20 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Ain (1400)-postponed Persepolis v Al Duhail (1440)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Nassr (1610)-postponed Al Taawon v Sharjah (1610)-postponed

Apr 13 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, April 20 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Ain (1400)-postponed Persepolis v Al Duhail (1440)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Nassr (1610)-postponed Al Taawon v Sharjah (1610)-postponed

On the same topic