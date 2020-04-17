AFC Champions League Fixtures
Apr 17 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend Monday, April 20 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Ain (1400)-postponed Persepolis v Al Duhail (1440)-postponed Al Sadd v Al Nassr (1610)-postponed Al Taawon v Sharjah (1610)-postponed Tuesday, April 21 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Al Hilal -postponed Shanghai SIPG v Sydney (1000)-postponed Yokohama F. Marinos v Jeonbuk Motors (1030)-postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Suwon Bluewings (1200)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Vissel Kobe (1245)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Shorta (1600)-postponed Al Ahli v Al Wahda (1735)-postponed Shabab Al Ahli v Pakhtakor (1800)-postponed