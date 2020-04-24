Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

Apr 24 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, April 28 fixtures (GMT) Seoul v Beijing Guoan (1030)-postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua (1105)-postponed

