Apr 27 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, April 28 fixtures (GMT) Seoul v Beijing Guoan (1030)-postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua (1105)-postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande (1030)-postponed Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT
Apr 27 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, April 28 fixtures (GMT) Seoul v Beijing Guoan (1030)-postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua (1105)-postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande (1030)-postponed Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Sadd -postponed Persepolis v Sharjah (1450)-postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon (1830)-postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain (1930)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli (2200)-postponed
Football
Premier League Fixtures
11 MINUTES AGO
Football
Arsenal's players return to training ground for individual sessions
AN HOUR AGO
Transfers
Cash-strapped Juve forced to sell De Ligt already this summer - Euro Papers
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics