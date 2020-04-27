By

Apr 27 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, April 28 fixtures (GMT) Seoul v Beijing Guoan (1030)-postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua (1105)-postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande (1030)-postponed Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Sadd -postponed Persepolis v Sharjah (1450)-postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon (1830)-postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain (1930)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli (2200)-postponed

