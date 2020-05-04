Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

May 4 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Sadd -postponed Persepolis v Sharjah (1450)-postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon (1830)-postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain (1930)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli (2200)

May 4 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Sadd -postponed Persepolis v Sharjah (1450)-postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon (1830)-postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain (1930)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli (2200)-postponed Tuesday, May 5 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Yokohama F. Marinos (0935)-postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1000)-postponed Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings (1000)-postponed Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors (1200)-postponed Shahr Khodrou v Pakhtakor (1215)-postponed Al Wahda v Al Shorta (1800)-postponed Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli (1930)-postponed Wednesday, May 6 fixtures (GMT) Beijing Guoan v Chiangrai United (1000)-postponed Melbourne Victory v Seoul (1000)-postponed Perth Glory v Tokyo (1105)-postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Ulsan (1200)-postponed

Football

La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

AN HOUR AGO
Football

On-loan Liverpool keeper Karius ends Besiktas contract

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League Fixtures

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAthletic, Sociedad keen to play Copa final with spectators
Next articlePremier League Fixtures