Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 18 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, May 19 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua (1030)-postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed

May 18 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, May 19 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua (1030)-postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed

Football

The Debate: Why Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper ever

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rayo Vallecano players skip training due to pay dispute

41 MINUTES AGO
Football

UEFA postpones Executive Committee meeting

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

The Debate: Why Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper ever

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rayo Vallecano players skip training due to pay dispute

41 MINUTES AGO
Football

UEFA postpones Executive Committee meeting

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico's Felix raring to return to matches after resuming group training

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER CLUBS VOTE TO RETURN TO 'SMALL GROUP' TRAINING ON TUESDAY - LEAGUE
Next articleAtletico's Felix raring to return to matches after resuming group training