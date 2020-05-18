May 18 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, May 19 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua (1030)-postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed
May 18 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, May 19 fixtures (GMT) Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua (1030)-postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed
Football
The Debate: Why Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper ever
34 MINUTES AGO
Football
Rayo Vallecano players skip training due to pay dispute
41 MINUTES AGO
Football
UEFA postpones Executive Committee meeting
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics