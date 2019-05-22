AFC Champions League Results

AFC Champions League Results
By Reuters

22/05/2019 at 12:49Updated 22/05/2019 at 12:52

May 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------------ Guangzhou Evergrande v Daegu in play Melbourne Victory (0) 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1) 3 Gyeongnam v Johor Darul Ta'zim in play Kashima Antlers v Shandong Luneng in play

