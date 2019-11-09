AFC Champions League Results

AFC Champions League Results
By Reuters

27 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Nov 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Saturday (start times are GMT) Finals -------------------------------------- Al Hilal (0) 1 Urawa Reds (0) 0 ....

aggregate: 1-0 Al Hilal win

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react