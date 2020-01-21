AFC Champions League Results
Jan 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) 2nd Preliminary Round -------------------------------------------------------------- Melbourne Victory (2) 5 Bali United (0) 0 Lokomotiv v Istiqlol in play Buriram United v Ho Chi Minh City (11:30) Port v Ceres
Jan 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) 2nd Preliminary Round -------------------------------------------------------------- Melbourne Victory (2) 5 Bali United (0) 0 Lokomotiv v Istiqlol in play Buriram United v Ho Chi Minh City (11:30) Port v Ceres (12:00) Shahr Khodrou v Al Riffa cancelled Kedah v Wofoo Tai Po (13:00) Esteghlal v Al Kuwait cancelled Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (GMT) Bunyodkor v Al Zawra'a (0900)