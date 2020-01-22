AFC Champions League Results
Jan 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) 2nd Preliminary Round --------------------------------------- Bunyodkor (1) 4 Al Zawra'a (0) 1 Saturday, January 25 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Al Riffa (0800) Esteghlal v Al Kuwait (0800)
