AFC Champions League Results
Jan 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Saturday (start times are GMT) 2nd Preliminary Round ------------------------------------------ Shahr Khodrou (1) 2 Al Riffa (1) 1 Esteghlal (1) 3 Al Kuwait (0) 0 Tuesday, January 28 fixtures (GMT) Shanghai SIPG v Buriram United (0700) Seoul v Kedah (1000) Tokyo v Ceres (1000) Kashima Antlers v Melbourne Victory (1000) Al Ain v Bunyodkor (1440) Al Sailiya v -tba- (1510) Al Rayyan v -tba- (1515) Al Ahli v Istiqlol (1730)