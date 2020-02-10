AFC Champions League Results
Feb 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage -------------------------------------------------- Pakhtakor (1) 2 Shabab Al Ahli (0) 1 Al Shorta v Esteghlal (14:30) Al Hilal v Shahr Khodrou (14:40) Al Wahda v Al Ahli (15:35) Tuesday, February 11 fixtures (GMT) Melbourne Victory v Chiangrai United (0835) Ulsan v Tokyo (1030) Al Ain v Sepahan (1450) Sharjah v Al Taawon (1455) Al Nassr v Al Sadd (1515) Al Duhail v Persepolis (1515) Wednesday, February 12 fixtures (GMT) Vissel Kobe v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1000) Jeonbuk Motors v Yokohama F. Marinos (1000)