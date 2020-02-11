AFC Champions League Results
Feb 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------ Melbourne Victory (1) 1 Chiangrai United (0) 0 Ulsan v Tokyo in play Al Ain v Sepahan (14:50) Sharjah v Al Taawon (14:55) Al Nassr v Al Sadd (15:15) Al Duhail v Persepolis (15:15) Wednesday, February 12 fixtures (GMT) Vissel Kobe v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1000) Jeonbuk Motors v Yokohama F. Marinos (1000)