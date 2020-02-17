AFC Champions League Results
Feb 17 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------ Pakhtakor (0) 3 Shahr Khodrou (0) 0 Shabab Al Ahli v Al Hilal (13:30) Al Shorta v Al Wahda (14:00) Al Ahli v Esteghlal (15:30) Tuesday, February 18 fixtures (GMT) Tokyo v Perth Glory (1000) Seoul v Melbourne Victory (1030) Chiangrai United v Beijing Guoan (1200) Al Ain v Al Nassr (1455) Al Sadd v Sepahan (1535) Sharjah v Persepolis (1535) Al Taawon v Al Duhail (1535) Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (GMT) Suwon Bluewings v Vissel Kobe (1030) Yokohama F. Marinos v Sydney (1030)