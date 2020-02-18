AFC Champions League Results
Feb 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------ Tokyo (0) 1 Perth Glory (0) 0 Seoul v Melbourne Victory in play Chiangrai United v Beijing Guoan (12:00) Al Ain v Al Nassr (14:55) Al Sadd v Sepahan (15:35) Sharjah v Persepolis (15:35) Al Taawon v Al Duhail (15:35) Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (GMT) Suwon Bluewings v Vissel Kobe (1030) Yokohama F. Marinos v Sydney (1030)