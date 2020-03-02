AFC Champions League Results
Mar 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ----------------------------------------- Al Duhail v Sharjah postponed Persepolis v Al Taawon postponed Al Wahda v Esteghlal postponed Al Ahli v Al Shorta postponed Wednesday, March 4 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Jeonbuk Motors (0830)
