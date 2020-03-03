AFC Champions League Results
Mar 3 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage -------------------------------------------------------- Seoul v Chiangrai United postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Suwon Bluewings (12:45) Shabab Al Ahli v Shahr Khodrou postponed Al Ain v Al Sadd postponed Al Hilal v Pakhtakor postponed Wednesday, March 4 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Jeonbuk Motors (0830)