AFC Champions League Results

Apr 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------- Shahr Khodrou v Shabab Al Ahli postponed Pakhtakor v Al Hilal postponed Al Sadd v Al Ain postponed Al Nassr v Sepahan postponed Wednesday, April 8 fixtures (GMT) Melbourne Victory v Beijing Guoan (0935)-postponed Yokohama F. Marinos v Shanghai SIPG (1030)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1030)-postponed Chiangrai United v Seoul (1230)-postponed