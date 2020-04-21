AFC Champions League Results

Apr 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage --------------------------------------------------------- Shanghai SIPG v Sydney postponed Yokohama F.
Marinos v Jeonbuk Motors postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Suwon Bluewings postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Vissel Kobe postponed Esteghlal v Al Shorta postponed Al Ahli v Al Wahda postponed Shabab Al Ahli v Pakhtakor postponed Wednesday, April 22 fixtures (GMT) Tokyo v Ulsan (1000)-postponed Beijing Guoan v Seoul (1135)-postponed Chiangrai United v Melbourne Victory (1200)-postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory (1200)-postponed
