AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Apr 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------- Tokyo v Ulsan postponed Beijing Guoan v Seoul postponed Chiangrai United v Melbourne Victory postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Perth Glory postponed

