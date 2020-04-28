Football

AFC Champions League Results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Apr 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------- Seoul v Beijing Guoan postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou

Apr 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------- Seoul v Beijing Guoan postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande (1030)-postponed

Man City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The TimesMan City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The Times
Football

Man City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The Times

43 MINUTES AGO
LIVE Coronavirus in sport: UEFA set restart plans deadlineLIVE Coronavirus in sport: UEFA set restart plans deadline
Football

LIVE Coronavirus in sport: UEFA set restart plans deadline

AN HOUR AGO
UEFA gives European leagues May 25 deadline for restart plansUEFA gives European leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans
Football

UEFA gives European leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLIVE Coronavirus in sport: UEFA set restart plans deadline
Next articleMan City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The Times