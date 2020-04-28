AFC Champions League Results

Apr 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------- Seoul v Beijing Guoan postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou
Apr 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------- Seoul v Beijing Guoan postponed Perth Glory v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, April 29 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Shanghai SIPG (0935)-postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande (1030)-postponed
Football
Man City players face self-isolation on return to Britain - The Times
43 MINUTES AGO
Football
LIVE Coronavirus in sport: UEFA set restart plans deadline
AN HOUR AGO
Football
UEFA gives European leagues May 25 deadline for restart plans
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics