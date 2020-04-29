Football

AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Apr 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage --------------------------------------------------------- Sydney v Shanghai SIPG postponed Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande postponed Monday, May 4 fixtures (GMT) Sepahan v Al Sadd -postponed Persepolis v Sharjah (1450)-postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon (1830)-postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain (1930)-postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli (2200)-postponed

