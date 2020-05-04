Football

AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

May 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Monday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ----------------------------------------- Persepolis v Sharjah postponed Al Duhail v Al Taawon postponed Al Nassr v Al Ain postponed Esteghlal v Al Ahli postponed Tuesday, May 5 fixtures (GMT) Sydney v Yokohama F.

Marinos (0935)-postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Johor Darul Ta'zim (1000)-postponed Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings (1000)-postponed Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors (1200)-postponed Shahr Khodrou v Pakhtakor (1215)-postponed Al Wahda v Al Shorta (1800)-postponed Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli (1930)-postponed Wednesday, May 6 fixtures (GMT) Beijing Guoan v Chiangrai United (1000)-postponed Melbourne Victory v Seoul (1000)-postponed Perth Glory v Tokyo (1105)-postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Ulsan (1200)-postponed

