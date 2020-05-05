Football

AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

May 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------- Sydney v Yokohama F.

Marinos postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Johor Darul Ta'zim postponed Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings postponed Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors postponed Shahr Khodrou v Pakhtakor postponed Al Wahda v Al Shorta postponed Al Hilal v Shabab Al Ahli postponed Wednesday, May 6 fixtures (GMT) Beijing Guoan v Chiangrai United (1000)-postponed Melbourne Victory v Seoul (1000)-postponed Perth Glory v Tokyo (1105)-postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Ulsan (1200)-postponed

