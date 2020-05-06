Football

AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

May 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------- Beijing Guoan v Chiangrai United postponed Melbourne Victory v Seoul postponed Perth Glory v Tokyo postponed Shanghai Shenhua v Ulsan postponed

Football
