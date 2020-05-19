Football

AFC Champions League Results

May 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------- Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed

