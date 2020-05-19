AFC Champions League Results

May 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------- Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed
May 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------- Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua postponed Wednesday, May 20 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000)-postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande (1245)-postponed
Premier League
‘Why would I put myself at risk?’ – Deeney will not return to training
2 HOURS AGO
Football
Kahn v Higuita, Schmeichel v Oblak - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever
2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga
Bundesliga to remind players about rules after Hertha goal celebrations
3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics