Football

AFC Champions League Results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 20 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------ Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande postponed

May 20 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------------ Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG postponed Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande postponed

Football

Monday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Buffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Belgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Monday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Buffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Belgian FA confirms contract extension for Martinez

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
US Open

Berrettini outlasts Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach first Grand Slam semi

04/09/2019 AT 21:30
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Seferovic smashes hat-trick for Swiss as Belgium crash out

18/11/2018 AT 18:07
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
Horse Racing

Eqtidaar springs surprise for Stoute to win Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

25/06/2018 AT 09:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBuffon v Shilton, Banks v Zoff - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever
Next articleMonday matches back on La Liga agenda as tensions with federation cool