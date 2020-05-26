Football

AFC Champions League Results

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ---------------------------------------------------- Beijing Guoan v Melbourne Victory postponed Wednesday, May 27 fixtures (GMT) Shanghai SIPG v Yokohama F.

Marinos (1000)-postponed Tokyo v Shanghai Shenhua (1000)-postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Vissel Kobe (1200)-postponed

