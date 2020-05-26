AFC Champions League Results

May 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ---------------------------------------------------- Beijing Guoan v Melbourne Victory postponed Wednesday, May 27 fixtures (GMT) Shanghai SIPG v Yokohama F.
Marinos (1000)-postponed Tokyo v Shanghai Shenhua (1000)-postponed Guangzhou Evergrande v Vissel Kobe (1200)-postponed
Football
Former Man City stalwart Pardoe, youngest-ever player, dead at 73
2 HOURS AGO
Premier League
Premier League return date set to be agreed following close-contact training go-ahead
2 HOURS AGO
Champions League
On this day - That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble
2 HOURS AGO
