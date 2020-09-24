Sep 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Thursday (start times are GMT) Group Stage ---------------------------------------------- Al Nassr v Al Ain in play Sepahan (1) 2 Al Sadd (0) 1 Al Duhail v Al Taawon (18:00) Persepolis v Sharjah (18:00) Saturday, September 26 fixtures (GMT) Al Ahli v Shabab Al Ahli (1340) Pakhtakor v Esteghlal (1745) Sunday, September 27 fixtures (GMT) v (1340) v (1740)