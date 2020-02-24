LIVE

Al Ansar - Al Faisaly

AFC Cup - 24 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Al Ansar and Al Faisaly live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abdul-Wahab Abu Al-Hail or Chiheb Ellili? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Ansar and Al Faisaly? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Ansar vs Al Faisaly. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

