LIVE

Al Wathba - Al Kuwait SC

AFC Cup - 24 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Al Wathba and Al Kuwait SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 24 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hitham Jatal or Waleed Abdelkarim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Wathba and Al Kuwait SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Wathba vs Al Kuwait SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

