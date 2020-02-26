LIVE

Bengaluru FC - Maziya

AFC Cup - 26 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Bengaluru FC and Maziya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carles Cuadrat or Marjan Sekulovski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bengaluru FC and Maziya? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bengaluru FC vs Maziya. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

