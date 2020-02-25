LIVE

Ceres-Negros FC - Than Quang Ninh

AFC Cup - 25 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Ceres-Negros FC and Than Quang Ninh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 25 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hristo Vidakovic or Hung Thanh? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ceres-Negros FC and Than Quang Ninh? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ceres-Negros FC vs Than Quang Ninh. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

