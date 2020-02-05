Paro FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    08:30
    05/02/20
    Changlimithang Stadium
    Bengaluru FC
    AFC Cup • Preliminary Round 2
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Bengaluru FC
    • AbaNamgyel
      87'
    • LewisDarjee
      78'
    • WangchukFabassou
      73'
    • SinghKima
      71'
    • SinghChhetri
      63'
    • RajDrakpa
      58'
    • Haokip
      53'
    • 1st Half
    • Bengaluru FC
    • Singh Khabra
      45'
    • Tenzin
      45'
    • Singh
      25'
    • Tshewang
      20'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Paro FC - Bengaluru FC
    AFC Cup - 5 February 2020

    AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Paro FC and Bengaluru FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 5 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jangchuk Dorji or Carles Cuadrat? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Paro FC and Bengaluru FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Paro FC vs Bengaluru FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.