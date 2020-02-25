Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng
2nd Half
2
-
1
11:00
25/02/20
National Olympic Stadium
Bali United FC
AFC Cup • Group G
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Bali United FC
  • PrakChhin
    72'
  • SausuSaimima
    72'
  • PlatjeLilipaly
    69'
  • HoySamoeurn
    67'
  • Spasojevic
    59'
  • Platje
    52'
  • Sareth
    52'
  • Abdillah
    48'
  • 1st Half
  • Bali United FC
  • Mbarga
    19'
  • Hoy
    12'
avant-match

LIVE
Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng - Bali United FC
AFC Cup - 25 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and Bali United FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 25 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Conor Nestor or Eko Purjianto? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and Bali United FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng vs Bali United FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.