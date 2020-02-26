LIVE

PSM Makassar - Shan United

AFC Cup - 26 February 2020

AFC Cup – Follow the Football match between PSM Makassar and Shan United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bojan Hodak or Aung Naing? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between PSM Makassar and Shan United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for PSM Makassar vs Shan United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

