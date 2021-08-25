FC Nasaf - Ahal

Follow the AFC Cup live Football match between FC Nasaf and Ahal with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ruzykul Berdyev or Hojaahmet Arazow? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Nasaf and Ahal news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Nasaf and Ahal. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

