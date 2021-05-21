Markaz Shabab Al-Am´ari - Al Faisaly

Follow the AFC Cup live Football match between Markaz Shabab Al-Am´ari and Al Faisaly with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:05 on 21 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ihab Abujazar or Hussam Al-Saed? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Markaz Shabab Al-Am´ari and Al Faisaly news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Markaz Shabab Al-Am´ari and Al Faisaly. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

