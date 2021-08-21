Maziya - ATK Mohun Bagan

Follow the AFC Cup live Football match between Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hristo Vidakovic or Antonio López? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Maziya and ATK Mohun Bagan. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

