Visakha - Geylang International

Follow the AFC Cup live Football match between Visakha and Geylang International with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Colum Curtis or Mohd Noor Ali? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Visakha and Geylang International news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Visakha and Geylang International. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

