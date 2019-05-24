PA Sport
AFC Wimbledon sign Nesta Guinness-Walker from Metropolitan Police
Guinness-Walker was part of the Met Police side which reached the FA Cup first round this season.
AFC Wimbledon have announced the signing of Nesta Guinness-Walker from non-league Metropolitan Police.
Guinness-Walker received interest from two Premier League teams, but the left-back has opted sign his first professional contract with the Sky Bet League One outfit.
The 19-year-old thanked Met Police staff, including manager Gavin Macpherson for their guidance as he prepares to make the step up to the English Football League.
Guinness-Walker told the club’s website: “I can’t say enough about Met Police. I joined when I was 17, so I’ve only had two years there, but the coaching staff there shaped me as a man and a player. I cannot thank them enough.
“It’s every young boy’s dream to come and join this club. I came and watched the game against Bristol Rovers and I enjoyed everything about the club. I can’t wait to get started.”