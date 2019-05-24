AFC Wimbledon sign Nesta Guinness-Walker from Metropolitan Police

AFC Wimbledon have announced the signing of Nesta Guinness-Walker from non-league Metropolitan Police.

Guinness-Walker received interest from two Premier League teams, but the left-back has opted sign his first professional contract with the Sky Bet League One outfit.

The 19-year-old thanked Met Police staff, including manager Gavin Macpherson for their guidance as he prepares to make the step up to the English Football League.

Guinness-Walker told the club’s website: “I can’t say enough about Met Police. I joined when I was 17, so I’ve only had two years there, but the coaching staff there shaped me as a man and a player. I cannot thank them enough.

“It’s every young boy’s dream to come and join this club. I came and watched the game against Bristol Rovers and I enjoyed everything about the club. I can’t wait to get started.”