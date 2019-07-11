Getty Images
Tunisia end Madagascar’s fairytale run in maiden AFCON to reach semi-finals
Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final - Al Salam Stadium – Madagascar 0 Tunisia 3 (F. Sassi 52', Y. Msakni 60', N. Sliti 90+3')
Tunisia reached their first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final since their 2004 triumph after ending Madagascar’s fairytale maiden appearance in the tournament.
Madagascar defied the odds to reach their first Africa Cup of Nations and then left shockwaves across the continent when topping Group B ahead of Nigeria before beating DR Congo in the last 16.
However, their run was ended by three second-half goals as Ferjani Sassi, Youssef Msakni and Naim Sliti ensured Tunisia booked their place in the last four, where they will face Senegal on Sunday.
Full report to follow
