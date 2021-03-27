Manchester United forward Amad Diallo made his senior debut for Ivory Coast as they joined Morocco in qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations.

The promising 18-year-old, who joined United for £36m from Atalanta in January, came on as a substitute for Nicolas Pepe in the 85th minute.

The Ivorians won 3-0 away in Niger with captain Serge Aurier playing a central role with an early goal and two assists in the win. It secured a top two finish for the Ivorians in Group K.

A goalless draw away in neighbouring Mauritania meant Morocco finished top of Group E.

Congo kept up second place in Group I when they held already-qualified Senegal to a goalless draw in Brazzaville.

Congo are two points above third paced Guinea Bissau, who had condemned Eswatini to bottom place in the group when they won 3-1 in Manzini earlier on Friday.

It means Guinea Bissau must beat Congo at home in their last qualifier on Tuesday to take a place in the finals.

Cape Verde came from a goal down to register a convincing win over next year’s tournament hosts Cameroon.

If they lose to Mozambique on Tuesday, they will qualify in their place for the first time since 2010.

There are now 16 countries qualified for the finals in Cameroon in January with the rest of the places to be decided over the next four days.

