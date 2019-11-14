LIVE

Mozambique - Rwanda

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - 14 November 2019

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification – Follow the Football match between Mozambique and Rwanda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 14 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luís Gonçalves or Vincent Mashami? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Mozambique and Rwanda? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mozambique vs Rwanda. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

