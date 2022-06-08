Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
Stade de l'Amitié / 08.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benin/teamcenter.shtml
Benin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mozambique/teamcenter.shtml
Mozambique
Benin - Mozambique

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benin logo
Benin
Mozambique logo
Mozambique
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benin

Mozambique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SenegalSEN
11003
2
RwandaRWA
10101
3
MozambiqueMOZ
10101
4
BeninBEN
10010
Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Benin and Mozambique with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 June 2022.

Catch the latest Benin and Mozambique news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

