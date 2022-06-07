Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
Grand Stade de Marrakech / 07.06.2022
Cabo Verde
Not started
-
-
Togo
Cabo Verde - Togo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cabo Verde logo
Cabo Verde
Togo logo
Togo
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cabo Verde

Togo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burkina FasoBFA
11003
2
EswatiniSWZ
10101
3
TogoTOG
10101
4
Cabo VerdeCPV
10010
Related matches

Eswatini
-
-
Burkina Faso
07/06
Cabo Verde
-
-
Eswatini
21/09
Burkina Faso
-
-
Togo
21/09
Togo
-
-
Burkina Faso
26/09

