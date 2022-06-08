Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat / 08.06.2022
Congo
Not started
-
-
Gambia
Congo - Gambia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Congo logo
Congo
Gambia logo
Gambia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Congo

Gambia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MaliMLI
11003
2
GambiaGAM
11003
3
South SudanSSD
10010
4
CongoCGO
10010
